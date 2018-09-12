Suicide Blast at Roadside Restaurant; 22 Killed in Iraq

At least 22 people were killed or executed, and 48 were wounded:
Six people were killed and 42 were wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a roadside restaurant in Hajjaj, near Tikrit. The victims were mostly tourists.
A bomb in Shirqat killed one person and wounded two more.
In Rutba, a bomb killed one person and wounded two more.
Two people were wounded when a bomb exploded near a Madaen sheep farm.
Thirteen militants were killed ruing an operation in Kanous.
