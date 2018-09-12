Suicide Blast at Roadside Restaurant; 22 Killed in Iraq

At least 22 people were killed or executed, and 48 were wounded:

Six people were killed and 42 were wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a roadside restaurant in Hajjaj, near Tikrit. The victims were mostly tourists.

A bomb in Shirqat killed one person and wounded two more.

In Rutba, a bomb killed one person and wounded two more.

Two people were wounded when a bomb exploded near a Madaen sheep farm.

Thirteen militants were killed ruing an operation in Kanous.

Read more by Margaret Griffis