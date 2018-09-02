Clean Water Protests Resume; Eight Killed in Iraq

Thousands of demonstrators returned to the provincial government building in Basra, where they set tires on fire to call attention to the dire water situation in the province. A separate group of about 150 protesters gathered outside the Nahr Bin Omar oilfield and threatened to prevent oil production until they get clean water. Police dispersed the oilfield protesters with tear gas before they could cause on interruption. Demonstrators also blocked a road that leads to the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.

At least eight people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb on Fatha left three farmers dead and two wounded.

A bomb killed one and wounded two militiamen in Jurf al-Sakr (Jurf al-Nasr).

Four militants were killed during an operation in Riyadh.

