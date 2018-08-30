Militia Leader and Family Slaughtered; 15 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:
Militants killed a family of eight in Shoura. As many as six of the victims were children. The head of the family, Hussein al-Hamad, was a paramilitary commander.
A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint in Abbasi, where he killed two policemen and wounded three more. The bomber wore a policeman’s uniform.
In Ayn Safra, a civilian was gunned down.
A bomb killed a security member in the Waqf basin.
A bomb in Riyadh wounded three militiamen.
In Abu Ghraib, a bomb wounded three people.
Turkish airstrikes killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Zab.
Protests resumed in Basra, while in Baghdad Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi blamed indifferent officials for the contaminated water that has reportedly sickened 17,000 people.
