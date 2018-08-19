Political Blocs Discuss Coalition Building; Seven Killed in Iraq

With the Iraqi Federal Court ratifying the results of the parliamentary elections, several political blocs are working to join forces to form the next government. Although the elections were held in May, a manual recount delayed the ratification until now. Blocs that include frontrunner Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon, Haider al-Abadi’s Nasr, Shi’ite cleric Ammar al-Hakim’s Hikma, and the Shi’ite secular Wataniyah led by Ayad Allawi met in Baghdad to discuss creating a greater alliance. Smaller Sunni parliamentary blocs also attended. Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi asked President Fuad Masoum to call the new parliament to its first session.

At least seven people were killed, and five others were wounded in recent violence:

In Barwana, killed two people.

A leftover landmine in Rutba killed a farmer and wounded two others.

A man was killed in a blast in Sinjar. He had come back to town to repair his home.

In Kokjli, a booby-trapped motorcycle injured three militiamen.

Two militants were killed Hawi al-Mayta.

An airstrike killed a militant leader in Metabijh.

