Militia Armory Burns and Explodes; 15 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed, and two others were wounded in recent violence:

Twelve people were killed in a fire and multiple explosion in Karbala. The incident reportedly occurred at a Hashd al-Shaabi munitions depot. This is the third such incident in Karbala this month. It is possible that explosives are not being store properly.

Gunmen killed an oil employee in Basra.

Two people were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near Riyadh.

In Adhaim, militiamen killed two militants.

In other news: Shi’ite militiamen have begun to withdraw from the Baiji and Fat’ha. Salah ad Din’s provincial council asked Baghdad to remove the group from the cities and main roads over fears that the militia is a threat to civil peace. Sunni tribal fighters will take over their security role until the Iraqi army arrives.

A group of people joined a protest group in Muthanna only to disrupt it and incite violence.

Read more by Margaret Griffis