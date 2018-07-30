Fresh Anti-ISIS Operations in Kirkuk, Diyala; 34 Killed in Iraq

At least 34 were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

In Erbil, a Peshmerga officer was shot dead and two others were wounded.

A stun grenade wounded a civilian in Baghdad.

Turkish forces announced the deaths of 10 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an operation in Metina, Iraq.

At least 17 militants were killed during an operation in Diyala province. Another four were killed trying to enter the province.

Residents killed two militants who were riding a motorcycle in Balad Ruz.

Many militants were also killed in Kirkuk province.

In other news: The Iraq High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) announced that all 76 detained protesters in Muthanna province were released.

Read more by Margaret Griffis