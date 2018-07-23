Gunmen Attack Erbil Government Building; 19 Killed in Iraq

Overall, at least 19 people were killed, and 15 were wounded:

Three gunmen were killed during a possible Islamic State attack on the Erbil provincial government building. A civilian employee was killed as well, and five security personnel were wounded. Local officials gave conflicting reports as to the nature of the attack. The counter-terrorism directorate claimed the attackers were Kurdish high school students and not members of ISIS/Daesh.

In Basra, gunmen stopped a car carrying Jabbar Karam al-Bahadli and killed him. He was an attorney defending detained demonstrators. The Iraqi Lawyer’s Syndicate considers this an assassination.

Militants killed four policemen in Makhmour; several more were wounded. The driver of a truck was shot dead at a separate location.

Three decayed bodies were found in a wastewater station in Mosul.

An old bomb killed a Yazidi man returning to his Sinjar home.

Two people were wounded in a blast in Qaim.

In Adhaim, security forces killed three militants.

An airstrike left two militants dead near Baquba.

Read more by Margaret Griffis