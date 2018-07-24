Over a Million Displaced Return Home; 25 Killed in Iraq

Over one million Iraqis have returned to their homes since the liberation of Nineveh and Salah ad Din provinces from Islamic State control. The United Nations reported that about 870,000 displaced people have returned to Mosul. Meanwhile, a spokesman at the Iraqi Security Information Center said that 160,000 people have returned to Salah ad Din province.

Overall, at least 25 people were killed, and one was wounded:

Airstrikes left 24 militants dead across Diyala province.

One militant was killed an another was wounded during a incident in Hajj Ali.

Read more by Margaret Griffis