Peshmerga Forces Beaten at Checkpoint; Seven Killed in Iraq

Overall, at least seven people were killed, and five were wounded:

Two Peshmerga fighters claimed they were beaten at an Iraqi checkpoint near Tuz Khormato after the men displayed their Peshmerga identification to Iraqi forces.

In Mosul, a displaced family returned to their home only to trigger a booby-trap that killed all five members.

A protester died of his injuries almost a week after being hit on the head during protests last Sunday in Basra. An Iraqi soldier was wounded on Saturday.

Gunmen killed a civilian near Khanaqin.

A bomb in Dibis wounded two brothers.

Protest News:

Demonstrators in southern Iraq are threatening to take up arms if attacks against them do not cease and prisoners are not released. Several demonstrators have been killed while hundreds have been wounded or arrested.

The head of the Daraji tribe, Sheikh Awni Sahib, rejected the Iraqi government’s call to end the protests and criticized attempts to paint demonstrators as insurgents or working for other governments.

Read more by Margaret Griffis