Kurdish-Iranian Activist Assassinated; Five Killed in Iraq

Overall, at least five people were killed, and 31 were wounded:

The bullet-riddled body of an Kurdish-Iranian activist was found near Penjwen. Iqbal Muradi belonged to the Kurdistan Human Rights Group (K.M.M.K.) and was the father and uncle of two Iranian political prisoners.

In Kirkuk, three bombings left one dead and 30 wounded. Targets included a restaurant and a store. Mortars were also launched at a maternity hospital.

Cross-border shelling from Iran killed two members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (D.P.I.K.) at their camp near Sidikan.

A bomb in Jabara wounded a security member.

Large-scale demonstrations are expected to resume on Friday. Meanwhile, Khaled al-Saadi, a member of the Executive Office of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia group threatened any of the protesters who approach militia offices; several offices were attacked earlier in the week. Also, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Ján Kubiš, called on Baghdad to address legitimate concerns being brought up by protesters.

