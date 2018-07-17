Jobs Protests Continue in the South; 36 Killed, 77 Wounded in Iraq

Iraq admitted that 262 security personnel were wounded during recent riots over jobs and services. That’s 74 more injured security personnel than reported in recent days; however, they could have been counted as civilians previously.

Protestors were reported to have been beaten at the entrance to the Zubayr oil field on Tuesday. Security forces used batons and rubber hoses to disperse hundreds who had gathered. No casualty figures were reported.

And, adding to Iraq’s woes, Iran further reduced its electricity exports. Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardekanian said that power consumption was increasing in Iran. However, Iraq owes Iran a $1 billion, and that debt may be a significant factor in the reduction.

Overall, at least 36 people were killed across Iraq, and 77 were wounded, including the 74 security personnel listed above:

A bomb in Hawija killed two small children.

In Tuz Khormato, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded three more.

A policeman was shot dead in Mosul. Uniformed gunmen had stormed his home.

In Albu-Najm, a police commander was killed when he came across a bomb while on a search mission.

Casualty figures from previously reported clashes at Qarachukh Mountain were revised. Five Peshmerga fatalities were previously reported. Another Peshmerga member and 14 militants were killed in the new numbers.

Fourteen militants were killed in airstrikes at several locations in Kirkuk province.

Security forces killed four militants in Salah ad-Din province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis