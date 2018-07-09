ISIS Executes Village Leader; 34 Killed in Iraq

At least 34 people were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants in Zirbani killed a village chief who had recently succeeded his murdered father as the chief.

Near Baiji, a clash left three militiamen dead and five wounded. Four militants were killed.

Two soldiers were killed and two were wounded by a blast at the entrance to Rutba.

In Nukhaib, a bomb killed two soldiers.

A bomb killed a policeman and wounded three more in Bakara.

A farmer was seriously wounded in an I.E.D. blast in Jalawla.

Twenty militants were killed in an airstrike near Badush.

Security forces killed a militant near Buhriz.

Iraqi troops and fighter planes conducted an operation into Syria, killing a number of militants.

