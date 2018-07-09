ISIS Executes Village Leader; 34 Killed in Iraq

At least 34 people were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:
Militants in Zirbani killed a village chief who had recently succeeded his murdered father as the chief.
Near Baiji, a clash left three militiamen dead and five wounded. Four militants were killed.
Two soldiers were killed and two were wounded by a blast at the entrance to Rutba.
In Nukhaib, a bomb killed two soldiers.
A bomb killed a policeman and wounded three more in Bakara.
A farmer was seriously wounded in an I.E.D. blast in Jalawla.
Twenty militants were killed in an airstrike near Badush.
Security forces killed a militant near Buhriz.
Iraqi troops and fighter planes conducted an operation into Syria, killing a number of militants.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- 36 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 40 Killed in Iraq – July 8th, 2018
- Two Filipinas Kidnapped; 44 Killed in Iraq – July 8th, 2018
- Kidnap Victims Found Dead in an Orchard; Eight Killed in Iraq – July 6th, 2018
- Over 5,200 Bodies Recovered in Mosul; 25 Killed in Iraq – July 5th, 2018
- Aide to Muqtada al-Sadr Assassinated; 28 Killed in Iraq – July 4th, 2018