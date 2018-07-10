Yazidi Man Among 19 Killed in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed in recent violence:

A bomb hidden in the rubble of a displace Yazidi man’s home in Gir Ozeir exploded, killing the man. The man had returned to the home near Sinjar, hoping to find documents. He was living at a displaced person’s camp.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb attached to a car left the driver dead.

The body of a person who was tortured to death was found in Tal Afar.

An airstrike in Saidiya left eight militants dead.

In Tal al-Thalab, four suicide bombers were killed.

Two militants were killed in Baaj.

Security forces killed a militant in Diyala.

A militant official was killed during an operation on the Syria border.

Read more by Margaret Griffis