Yazidi Man Among 19 Killed in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed in recent violence:
A bomb hidden in the rubble of a displace Yazidi man’s home in Gir Ozeir exploded, killing the man. The man had returned to the home near Sinjar, hoping to find documents. He was living at a displaced person’s camp.
In Baghdad, a sticky bomb attached to a car left the driver dead.
The body of a person who was tortured to death was found in Tal Afar.
An airstrike in Saidiya left eight militants dead.
In Tal al-Thalab, four suicide bombers were killed.
Two militants were killed in Baaj.
Security forces killed a militant in Diyala.
A militant official was killed during an operation on the Syria border.
