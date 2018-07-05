Over 5,200 Bodies Recovered in Mosul; 25 Killed in Iraq

Authorities announced that 5,228 bodies have, so far, been recovered from the rubble in Mosul. Hundreds, if not thousands, more bodies are believed to be lying in the ruins. The victims are evenly distributed among civilians and militants. About 2,658 of the victims were civilians, and 2,570 bodies belonged to militants. The recovery work has been progressing slowly due to lack of funds, equipment, and workers. The battle to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State militants is estimated to have left eight millions tons of debris to sift through.

At least 25 people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence, while six bodies were recovered in Mosul:

Gunmen killed four people, three of them children, at a home in Badush.

Six bodies were recovered from the rubble in Mosul.

A bomb left one militiaman dead and three wounded in Daquq.

In Hawija, a bomb killed a militiaman and wounded another. Three militants were killed during an operation.

A bomb in Abu Ghraib wounded two people.

Two people were wounded in a bombing in Baghdad.

Security forces killed 15 militants during operations in southern Kirkuk province.

A militant was killed in Diyala.

