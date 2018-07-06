Kidnap Victims Found Dead in an Orchard; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:
The bodies of seven abductees were discovered in an orchard between Buhriz and Baghdad. The group was returning from a wedding when they were stopped, and seven men were removed from a minibus at a fake checkpoint along Old al-Nahrawan Road. A number of women and children, however, were allowed to live.
A bomb in Baghdad killed one persona and wounded another.
In Baiji, a bomb wounded two people.
A policeman was injured when a bomb exploded in Tal Keif.
