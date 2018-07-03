High-ranking Militia Commander Killed near Kirkuk; 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 20 people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:
A militia commander was killed during an attack on a highway between Kirkuk and Tuz Khormato. Abu Zahra al-Abadi was the Assistant Commander for East Tigris Operations for the Hashd al-Shaabi.
In Dour, militants killed a policeman and wounded two civilians.
A bomb in Baaj killed a policeman and wounded another.
A barber was shot dead in Husseiniya.
The body of a man bearing indications of torture was found in Bartala.
Near Wajihiya, the body of a security member was found. He had been shot.
An attack on Mubarak al-Farhan left four civilians with injuries.
A man was wounded and his son was kidnapped during a home invasion in Kirkuk. The family believes the men involved are federal police forces.
Fourteen militants were killed during operation in Kirkuk province.
