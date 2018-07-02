Security Forces Redeployed to Fight ISIS Cells; 26 Killed in Iraq

Iraq is redeploying security forces and heavy weaponry to Kirkuk, Diyala, and Salah ad Din provinces to handle increasing attacks from Islamic State sleeper cells. Also, Peshmerga leaders met with Coalition representatives to discuss other operations against the Islamic State in Kurdish areas.

At least 26 people were killed in recent violence:

A 17-year-old shepherd was killed in a bombing in Hawija.

Near Baquba, one security member was shot dead during an operation to weed out ISIS/Daesh members.

Four P.K.K. members were killed in Turkish airstrikes in Zab and Avasin-Basyan.

Airstrikes killed 17 militants in Tuz Khormato.

A strike on Hit killed three militants.

