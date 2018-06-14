Euphrates Fills with Bodies Floating in from Syria; 18 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq

Authorities and civilians in Qaim were forced to clear the Euphrates River of bodies after at least 30 of them floated in from Syria. The bodies are believed to belong to Islamic State militants who were executed in Hajin, Syria, and then tossed into the river. Fear of contamination and bad odors forced the impromptu cleaning.

At least 18 people were killed or found dead, and five were wounded:

In Kirkuk, two soldiers were injured after unknown persons threw a grenade at them. The soldiers overreacted and began firing indiscriminately, killing a 65-year-old woman. Three of her relatives were wounded.

The bodies of three children were discovered buried under rubble in Mosul. Militants killed a policeman.

Seven militants were killed in Dibs, including a notorious commander.

Security forces killed six militants in Imam Weis.

Read more by Margaret Griffis