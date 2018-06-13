South Korea Delivers Promised T-50 Jets; Six Killed in Iraq

Iraq received the latest batch of KAI T-50 Golden Eagle fighter planes that it purchased from South Korea in 2013 in order to battle the Islamic State. So far, Iraq has taken possession of 18 of the 24 jets promised in the deal.

At least six people were killed and five were wounded:

A roadside bomb killed a married couple in Khanaqin. The man was a police officer. Another bomb and gunfire were also reported.

A mortar attack on a base near Qara Tapa left five soldiers with injuries.

Turkish jets targeted Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites near Zab, killing three members of the guerrilla group.

Militiamen killed a militant in Abbasi.

Islamic State militants burned down several homes and set fire to farms in the Riyadh region.

