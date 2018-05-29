Rubble Gives Up 138 Corpses; Turkish Soldier Among Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, including a Turkish soldier, and ten were wounded in recent violence. About 138 bodies were recovered:

In Mosul, the forensic medicine department reported pulling 1,200 bodies from the rubble over the last 10 days. A week ago, authorities had reported unearthing about 1,000 corpses over the previous several days. It is unclear if these are two separate disinterment operations. If not, that means 200 more bodies were recovered over the last week. Of those 200, of which 62 were already reported. That leaves 138 new bodies recovered in the last few days.

One person was killed and seven were wounded when a bomb exploded at a Baquba market.

In Dibs, landmines wounded five children under the age of 13.

A bomb in Kirkuk wounded two policemen.

Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed a Turkish soldier near the border with Turkey.

