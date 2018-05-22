1,000 Bodies Recovered in Mosul; Two Turks Among 15 Killed in Iraq

A police source in Mosul announced that a retrieval operation had, over the course of several days, recovered 1,000 bodies from under Mosul’s rubble. The victims appear to be a mix of Islamic State militants and their families, and civilians who were trapped in Mosul during the fight to liberate the city. The operation is ongoing.

At least 15 people were killed, and two others were wounded in recent violence.

Turkish authorities reported that mortars launched by Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed two Turkish soldiers and wounded two more in a mountainous area of Iraqi Kurdistan near the Turkish border.

A woman’s body bearing torture marks was found near Nasariya.

In Mosul, Coalition airstrikes left 10 militants dead. Iraqi security forces killed two more in a clash.

Read more by Margaret Griffis