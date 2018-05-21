French Training Iraqi Forces near Syrian Border; Five Killed in Iraq

French forces began training of Iraqi personnel in handing artillery near the Syrian border in Qaim.

At least five people were killed, and 11 others were wounded in recent violence.

ISIS members killed two militiamen and wounded another in Sinjar.

A roadside bomb in Qaim killed one policeman and wounded three more.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found in the Basateen neighborhood. A shooting in New Baghdad wounded the director of the district, Ali Mahdi.

In Tarmiya, a sticky bomb killed one person.

Three militiamen were wounded when a bomb exploded in Jurf al-Sakhar.

A bomb wounded three civilians in Tal Keif.

Read more by Margaret Griffis