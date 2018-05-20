Eleven ISIS Militants Killed in Iraq

At least 11 ISIS militants were killed, and three civilians were wounded in recent violence.

A bomb wounded three people at a market in Yusufiya.

Six ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike near Rawah.

Security forces killed five militants in Rashad.

In Baghdad, an army base near Radwaniya came under a rocket attack. No casualties were reported in that attack nor in several blasts that were heard afterwards.

In other news:

On Saturday, Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr met with Hadi al-Amiri, lawmaker and head of the Badr Organization. Amiri’s Fatih list came in second after Sadr’s Sa’iroun in the recent parliamentary elections, giving both men some say in shaping the next government. The meeting could suggest that the pair intend to form a coalition together. Meanwhile, Arabs and Turkmen in Kirkuk continue to protest the election results there, which favored a Kurdish party.

Read more by Margaret Griffis