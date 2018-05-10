Two Kurdish Candidates Wounded in Iraq Attacks

Two Kurdistan election candidates were attacked and wounded at separate locations in Diyala province.

Unidentified assailants slightly injured an election candidate, Avin Mohammad Hassan al-Zahawi, during an attack on a highway near Khanaqin. She is running as a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party.

In Khanaqin, another candidate was wounded in an attack blamed on Shi’ite militias, who were supporting their candidate. Irfan Saadullah is running on the Kurdistan Democratic Party ticket.

Read more by Margaret Griffis