Two Kurdish Candidates Wounded in Iraq Attacks

Two Kurdistan election candidates were attacked and wounded at separate locations in Diyala province.
Unidentified assailants slightly injured an election candidate, Avin Mohammad Hassan al-Zahawi, during an attack on a highway near Khanaqin. She is running as a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party.
In Khanaqin, another candidate was wounded in an attack blamed on Shi’ite militias, who were supporting their candidate. Irfan Saadullah is running on the Kurdistan Democratic Party ticket.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Sunni Militia Commander Shot Dead; Seven Killed in Iraq – May 9th, 2018
- Election Candidate Attacked at Rally; One Killed in Iraq – May 8th, 2018
- Election Candidate Among Two Killed in Iraq – May 7th, 2018
- Iraqi Strikes Kill Four in Syria; Seven Killed in Iraq – May 6th, 2018
- 20,000 ISIS Left in Iraq Says Militia Commander; 13 Killed in Iraq – May 5th, 2018