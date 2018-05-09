Sunni Militia Commander Shot Dead; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:

A sniper in Dibis killed a senior militia commander, Sultan Yassin al-Hamdani who was a Sunni member of the Hashd al-Shaabi militias’ 56th brigade. A sticky bomb killed a tribal fighter. Three civilians were killed when two more bombs blew up. A bomb wounded police colonel Nasser Hamid Aboud.

Another militia commander was reported killed in Neda. Najim Hadi was in charge of a checkpoint there.

Six police officers were wounded while fighting militants in Hawija. A security member was wounded during an attack on a car.

At bomb at the Khabaz oil field wounded three workers.

During a search in Bishkan, security forces killed a militant.

In other news: Iraqi intelligence services say they lured five top Islamic State commanders across the border from Syria. Saddam al-Jammel, Mohamed al-Qadeer, Ismail al-Eithawi, Omar al-Karbouli and Essam al-Zawba were arrested after the crossed the border into Iraq.

