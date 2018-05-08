Election Candidate Attacked at Rally; One Killed in Iraq

At least one person was killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:
Gunmen wounded the head of the New Generation list in Erbil. Rabun Maarouf has been a member of the Kurdish Parliament as part of the Gorran party and is now running as a candidate for the Iraqi Parliament. His bodyguard was also injured. The attack appears to have occurred at a political rally.
Gunmen in Qayara killed a civilian and wounded another.
A police colonel was wounded in a blast in Dibis.
In Abu Saida, a civilian was wounded during an attempted attack on a wedding party.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
