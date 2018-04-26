Five Foreign Women Condemned to Death in Iraqi Court; Four Killed in Iraq

Five foreign women were sentenced to death for their involvement with the Islamic State; two of them are from Azerbaijan, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. Another five women received life sentences.

At least four people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

In the Daquq area, witnesses say a group of Islamic State militants, 60-strong, attacked small villages . Two policemen were killed, and three were wounded before they militants were pushed back. Two militants were also killed.

A bomb wounded two people in Madaen.

