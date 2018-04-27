ISIS Claims 2 Executions, 2 Others Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and one were wounded in recent violence:

The Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency released a video in which militants executed two people they referred to as “election advocators.” The video was released on April 22, and the agency claimed the pair was from Tarmiya.

Gunmen killed one person and wounded another in Baaj.

Also in Tarmiya, a suicide bomber was killed.

Turkish clashes with the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) along the border forced villagers to flee their homes.

