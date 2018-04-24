VP of Iraqi Olympic Committee Kidnapped; 13 Killed in Iraq

Unknown assailants wearing military uniforms kidnapped Bashar Mustafa, vice president of the Olympic Committee in Iraq and head of the Boxing Federation, at a fake checkpoint near Mussayab.

At least 13 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes in Rashad left a police officer dead and five soldiers wounded. Six militants were also killed during the battle.

A bomb hurled at the office of a Turkmen candidate in Kirkuk wounded a child when it exploded.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded the owner of a private electric facility.

Turkish airstrikes neutralized six members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in or near Avasin-Basyan, Gara, Hakurk, Kani Rash, and Zap. The term “neutralized” means killed or captured. In this case, it likely means killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis