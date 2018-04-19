Baghdad Drops Bombs on ISIS in Syria; Five Killed in Iraq

Iraqi air forces launched airstrikes targeting Islamic State militants inside Syria, near Hajin. F-16 fighter jets carried out the operation with cooperation from Syria and support from the Coalition. Among the targets was an explosives factory. The number of casualties was not released.

At least five people were killed in recent violence:

In Jurf al-Sakr, gunmen killed a militiaman.

A landmine killed an elderly man in Jublakhi village, near the Kurdish-Iranian border.

Security members killed three militants in Khadraa.

Read more by Margaret Griffis