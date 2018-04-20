New Zealand Sends Fresh Troops; Five Killed in Iraq

New Zealand rotated nearly 100 new servicemembers into Iraq, as part of the Coalition effort against the Islamic State militants. The group will be training Iraqi and Kurdish officers.
At least five people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:
In Zour, airstrikes killed three militants, among them a leading militant. When security forces arrived at the location, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded three more.
In the Khanaqin area he body of a teacher was found four days after he was kidnapped. Three people were wounded in a separate shooting.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Baghdad Drops Bombs on ISIS in Syria; Five Killed in Iraq – April 19th, 2018
- Mosul Courts Sentence Hundreds of Militants to Death; 13 Killed in Iraq – April 18th, 2018
- Four ISIS Women Sentenced to Death; 10 Killed in Iraq – April 17th, 2018
- Iraqi Government Executes Terror Convicts; 52 Killed in Iraq – April 16th, 2018
- Bomb Targets Election Candidate; Two Killed in Iraq – April 15th, 2018