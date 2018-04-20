New Zealand Sends Fresh Troops; Five Killed in Iraq

New Zealand rotated nearly 100 new servicemembers into Iraq, as part of the Coalition effort against the Islamic State militants. The group will be training Iraqi and Kurdish officers.

At least five people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Zour, airstrikes killed three militants, among them a leading militant. When security forces arrived at the location, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded three more.

In the Khanaqin area he body of a teacher was found four days after he was kidnapped. Three people were wounded in a separate shooting.

