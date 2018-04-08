ISIS Bombers Attack Political Meeting; 25 Killed in Iraq

At least 25 were killed and 15 were wounded:

In Hit, three suicide bombers disguised as soldiers attacked a political meeting at the al-Hal Party headquarters. Five people were killed and seven were wounded. A woman running for congress, Zeinab Abdel Hamid , was among the wounded. A second attack in Hit left six soldiers with injuries later in the day. Security forces also launched an operation that left seven militants dead.

A bomb in Mosul killed a policeman and wounded another.

Iranian border guards shot and killed a man and wounded another near a village in Sulaimaniya province.

Six guerrillas were killed in Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Hakurk.

Security forces killed a militant in Albu Kayal.

An explosion in Metabijh killed a prominent militant.

A mass grave containing an unreported number of ISIS members was found in Ayadiya.

In other news: UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs Miguel de Serpa Soares is in Baghdad to arrange for a team of experts to collect war crimes evidence against the Islamic State.

