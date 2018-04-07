Turkey Claims Airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan; Three Killed Elsewhere in Iraq

Turkish authorities say airstrikes have “neutralized” 14 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) who were located in Iraqi Kurdistan. The statement did not detail how many were killed, captured, or otherwise incapacitated. Turkish troops have been moving further into Iraqi territory in recent days, chasing the guerrilla group, which has used the weak border to cross regularly into Turkey to stage attacks.
At least three were killed in recent violence:
Three
civilians were shot to death in Dibs.
