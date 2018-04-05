Mass Grave Yields 56 Security Members; Six Others Killed in Iraq



At least 62 people were killed or found dead, and nine more were wounded:

A mass grave containing the bodies of 56 security personnel was discovered in Albu Seif. The victims were likely killed by the Islamic State militants during their occupation of Nineveh province.

Turkish airstrikes wounded three civilians near Sidikan and forced others to flee their homes in nearby areas.

Three people were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Tarmiya.

Four militants were killed during an operation near Qaim.

In Metabijh, an explosion left two militants dead and three wounded.

On a highway between Jalawla and Khanaqin, militants attacked a bus. The number of casualties was not immediately reported.

Read more by Margaret Griffis