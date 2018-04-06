Bodies of 22 Children Pulled from Mosul Rubble; 13 Killed in Iraq



At least 35 people were killed or found dead, and one other was wounded:

In Mosul, the bodies of 22 children were pulled from underneath rubble left behind after the liberation of the city.

An old landmine planted during the Iran-Iraq war in Mergasour blew off a 65-year-old’s leg.

Security forces killed seven militants in the Tharthar region.

Three militants were killed near Hamrin Lake.

Another three were killed in Baaj.

In Other News:

Turkish troops have advanced further into Kurdistan and are now located about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) into Kurdish territory. The troops took control of eight mountains in the Sidikan area on Friday.

Read more by Margaret Griffis