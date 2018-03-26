Clashes Take Place near Shirqat; 35 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi Parliament is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation at the Turkish border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is threatening to conduct unauthorized military operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq near Sinjar. The P.K.K. claims it has withdrawn from the area. Abdulaziz Hassan, a member of the Defense and Security Committee, however, warns that Erdoğan’s intentions go beyond Sinjar and the P.K.K. Historically, Mosul belonged to the Ottoman Empire and some believe that Erdoğan is seeking to recapture northern Iraq for Turkey.

At least 35 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded:

Five militiamen were killed when militants ambushed them in Hawija. Mortars wounded two civilians. Four dumped bodies were found.

Militants killed two soldiers and wounded a third one near Shirqat in Ganous. Eighteen militants were also killed.

In Kirkuk, gunmen killed a schoolguard.

A dumped body was found in Houd.

Four Kurdish porters were wounded on consecutive days when Iranian border guards shot at them.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people in the Arab Jabour district.

A roadside bomb in Bahar Taza wounded a driver.

Security forces killed four militants in Saidiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis