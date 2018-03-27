Prime Minister Admits ISIS War Continues; 25 Killed in Iraq

During a press briefing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admitted that the war against the Islamic State militants is ongoing. He also expressed a desire to work with the Peshmerga to root out the sleep cells, which are still staging attacks.

Separately, Abadi promised Turkey that Iraqi forces will prevent Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas from staging cross border attacks.

At least 25 people were killed, and eight more were wounded:

In Umm Al-Hanta, the mayor and his son were killed during an attack and his daughter was wounded.

A militant attack in Jalawla left two civilians dead and another wounded.

Militants killed a tribal fighter and wounded three more in Bajwan.

In Arab al-Kabira, militants shot and killed the mayor.

A Kurdish porter was shot dead by Iranian forces at the border.

A bomb in Sherwin wounded two tribal fighters.

Turkish airstrikes in Dohuk severely wounded a civilian. His leg was later amputated.

Airstrikes killed 12 militants in an area bordering Kirkuk, Salah ad Din, and Nineveh provinces.

Six militants were killed in a tunnel in Zab.

Read more by Margaret Griffis