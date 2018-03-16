Seven U.S. Airmen Among 131 Killed in Iraq

All seven U.S. airmen aboard an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed near Qaim, after hitting a power line. The crash is still under investigation, but there is no indication that hostile fire was involved.

At least 124 others were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

Militants killed four soldiers and wounded four more at a checkpoint near Qaim.

The bodies of three border policemen who were abducted last night near Mandali were discovered today. Two border policemen died during the original attack.

A bomb at a Madaen marketplace wounded two shoppers.

Authorities announced that 80 militants have been killed during various operations in Kirkuk province over the last 20 days.

In Mosul, a newly found mass grave contained 35 bodies belonging to Islamic State militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis