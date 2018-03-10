Bombing Leaves Militia Casualties; Two Killed in Iraq

The sixth edition of the International Defense Exhibition opened in Baghdad on Saturday. During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admitted that Iraq is seeking weapons to use against what remains of the Islamic State militants. Over 70 weapons manufacturers and 18 countries are participating in the fair.

At least two people were killed, and 15 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Hawija‘s Najatiya area, a bomb killed one militiaman and wounded six more.

One Kurdish kolbar was killed and three were wounded near the Iranian border in Kurdistan when they accidentally crossed a minefield, after being shot at by Iranian guards. Kolbars are porters who carry goods on foot. Some are legal, while others may be smugglers.

In Abu Ghraib, three people were wounded in a bombing.

A blast in Abbara wounded two farmers.

A school guard was wounded by a grenade blast in Hilla. It is unclear why he had a grenade.

Read more by Margaret Griffis