Bomb Explodes Near School; 17 Killed in Iraq

After returning from Iraq on Friday, Pramila Patten, the United Nations envoy for sexual violence in conflict, said she had found a "a gross lack" of support for rape and sexual slavery victims. Despite being victims, the women are stigmatized and may be rejected by their home communities. Also, many of the survivors are abandoning thousands of children they bore for their captors.

At least 17 people were killed, and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a home invasion in the Mashtal district left a doctor and two women dead. A bomb wounded four people in the Radwaniya neighborhood.

An RPG attack on the Turkmen front office in Kirkuk left one security member dead and another wounded.

A bomb near a school in Ayadiya killed a student and wounded three more.

In Mosul, a tribal group reported that a policeman was tortured to death in a detention center. He was supposedly arrested in Rabeaa a few days ago for working with the Kurdish Asayesh intelligence agency.

Eight militants were killed during clashes in Hawi.

A clash in Ishaqi left three militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis