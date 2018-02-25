Suicide Bomber Strikes at Militia Base; 93 Killed in Iraq

Sixteen Turkish women were handed death sentences in an Iraqi court on Sunday, for joining the Islamic State militants or at least providing aid. They are allowed to appeal their verdicts.

May elections are drawing closer, but there are fears that Iraq’s ethnic and religious rivalries could spell a return of conflict instead of unity.

At least 93 people were killed, and nine more were wounded:

A suicide attack on a militia base in Kirkuk left a number of casualties.

In Baghdad, one person was killed and five were wounded in a bombing in the Radwaniya district. A blast wounded three people in Arab Jabour. A blast in Sheikh Omar wounded the driver of a car.

Diyala Operations Command announced the killing of 60 militants during airstrikes on the Hamrin Mountains area last week.

Security forces launched a missile attack on a cave near Baaj, killing 30 militants.

Two militants were killed during a failed attack on militia forces in Salah ad Din province.

