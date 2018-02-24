ISIS Attacks Oil Field; 208 Killed in Iraq

Authorities are investigating the cause of a mass poisoning in Tuz Khormato that left one child dead and 60 hospitalized. They do not believe whatever sickened the people was in the water supply

At least 208 people were killed or found dead, and 14 more were wounded:

Islamic State militants attack the Khabaza oil field, where they killed two policemen and wounded three more.

One militiaman was killed and three were wounded in an ambush near Hawija.

A bomb at a Wardiya market killed one person and wounded two more.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people in the Rashidiya neighborhood. A bomb in Jisr Diyala killed one and wounded three more.

The bodies of 200 militants were discovered under the rubble in Mosul and then reburied.

Security forces killed three militants in Makhmour.

Read more by Margaret Griffis