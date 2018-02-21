ISIS Attacks Truck Drivers at Border; 114 Killed in Iraq

At least 114 people were killed or found dead, and eight were wounded:

A mass grave containing about 90 victims was discovered in Hajj, near Qayara. Authorities believe the grave is about two years old. A grave was found a few days ago in nearby Ramdaniya.

Militants killed 20 truck drivers near the Syrian border¸ as the men were waiting to enter Iraq. An unreported number of militants were killed separately.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found in Abu Dsheer. A bomb in Jisr Diyala wounded five people.

A bomb in Taji wounded three people.

Shi’ite militiamen were attacked in Kirkuk, but no details about casualties were given.

Near Baaj, three militants were killed.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.