ISIS Attacks Truck Drivers at Border; 114 Killed in Iraq

At least 114 people were killed or found dead, and eight were wounded:
A mass grave containing about 90 victims was discovered in Hajj, near Qayara. Authorities believe the grave is about two years old. A grave was found a few days ago in nearby Ramdaniya.
Militants killed 20 truck drivers near the Syrian border¸ as the men were waiting to enter Iraq. An unreported number of militants were killed separately.
In Baghdad, a dumped body was found in Abu Dsheer. A bomb in Jisr Diyala wounded five people.
A bomb in Taji wounded three people.
Shi’ite militiamen were attacked in Kirkuk, but no details about casualties were given.
Near Baaj, three militants were killed.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- U.S. Soldier Among Eight Killed in Iraq – February 20th, 2018
- ISIS Ambushes Shi’ite Militiamen near Kirkuk; 31 Killed in Iraq – February 19th, 2018
- ISIS Widows Sentenced to Death, Prison; Eight Killed in Iraq – February 18th, 2018
- Another Mass Grave Found South of Mosul; 116 Killed in Iraq – February 17th, 2018
- Security Forces Battle ISIS near Mosul; 23 Killed in Iraq – February 15th, 2018