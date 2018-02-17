Another Mass Grave Found South of Mosul; 116 Killed in Iraq

And undisclosed number of Russian T-90 battle tanks has arrived in Iraq. This delivery is the first group of 73 promised tanks.

Fifty volunteers underwent training in Mosul to learn how to re-educate children brainwashed by Islamic State militants.

At least 116 people were killed or found dead, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave containing 111 bodies was discovered near Qayara in the village of Ramdaniya. The victims are believed to be either security personnel of members of an electoral commission.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed a man in Furat.

Four people were wounded in a bombing at a Yusufiya commercial area.

In Tarmiya, a bomb wounded three people.

A suicide bomber wounded two people in Daquq. A militant was killed while trying to plant a bomb.

