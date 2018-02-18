ISIS Widows Sentenced to Death, Prison; Eight Killed in Iraq

Iraq sentenced 11 foreign women to life in prison, and another woman to death for their involvement with the Islamic State militants. The women were all ISIS/Daesh brides and are now widows. All but one said they were taken to Iraq against their will or by fraud. The twelfth woman admitted to willingly moving to Iraq because her husband was wanted in Turkey; she was given the death penalty for her admission. Another 10 women arrived from Turkey, and one is Azeri.

Separately, a German teenager was sentenced to six years in prison. She was given five years for being an ISIS/Daesh member. The sixth year was for entering Iraq illegally. All thirteen women were captured in Nineveh province.

At least eight people were killed, and 18 more were wounded in recent violence:

Near Rutba in Sadd, a bomb killed two Iraqi soldiers and wounded five more. At least four other attacks were reported nearby.

Four soldiers were killed during an attack in Nimrud.

Gunmen killed a Kurdish officer in Kirkuk. Police killed a car bomber.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded six people in Maysaloon Square.

A bomb in Badush wounded four policemen.

Three people were wounded in Falahat when a bomb exploded near a souk.

Militants kidnapped 25 Shi’ite militiamen near Hawija. Some shots were fired.

Read more by Margaret Griffis