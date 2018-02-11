Landmine Kills Peshmerga Member; 11 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, is reporting that one quarter of Iraq’s children are now living in poverty, while four million need assistance, following the Islamic State war. Much of the health and education infrastructure was destroyed.

At least 11 people were killed, and three were wounded:

In Sinjar, two people were killed when their booby-trapped home blew up.

A Peshmerga member was killed when he came across an old landmine in Koya.

In Bakr, unknown gunmen assassinated the local mukhtar, Osama Azza.

A roadside bomb wounded two policemen in Rashad.

A truck driver was wounded in a Qara Tapa bombing.

Unknown assailants destroyed a temple in Daquq and kidnapped its caretaker.

In Badush, an airstrike left six militants dead.

A suicide bomber was killed in Afkariyat.

