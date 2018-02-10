Dumped Bodies Found; 29 Killed in Iraq

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is in Iraq for talks on extending Germany’s role in Iraq. The expectation is that a new mandate will be created.

At least 29 people were killed, and 16 were wounded:

A mass grave believed to contain the bodies of six Yazidis was found in Sinjar.

The bodies of five civilians kidnapped from Hlewa were found dumped in Tuz Khormato. The victims were Turkmen and Sunni Arabs.

In Baaj, a suicide bomber killed three militiamen. Three militants were killed during a separate attack.

A roadside bomb targeting mourners at a funeral tent in Dujail left two dead and six wounded. Gunmen killed three people and wounded three more at a home.

In Jillam Albu-Ajil, three tribal fighters were killed and two were wounded during an attack.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Dibs.

Two militiamen were wounded in a blast in Baghdad.

In Yusufiya, a bomb at a market killed one person and wounded three more.

A suicide bomber was killed in Hatra.

Read more by Margaret Griffis