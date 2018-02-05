Children’s Bodies Found in Mosul; 41 Killed in Iraq

Following the declared victory over the Islamic State militants, the United States has begun its drawdown of personnel. Western contractors say that dozens of soldiers have been redeployed to Afghanistan over the last week. Baghdad confirmed the news. Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi, however, warned that the drawdown was in its early stages and does not mean a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Baghdad announced it is launching a new military operation in the Hamrin Mountains this week. The government had hoped to be transporting oil from Kirkuk via trucks to Iran’s Kermanshah Refinery at this time but is blaming technical problems for the delay.

At least 41 killed, and 11 were wounded:

Six Sunni tribal fighters were killed in an ambush in the Hamrin Mountains on the planned oil transfer route.

In Mosul, the bodies of three children were found.

A bomb killed one person and wounded six people in Tarmiya.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded another.

A bomb in Bomahmud left a federal policeman dead and another wounded.

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed one young man and wounded another in Gir Uzeir, where they are said to have resisted recruitment pressure.

A bomb in a commercial district of Madaen left two people with injuries.

Airstrikes left 17 militants dead in Baaj.

In Hawija, security forces killed six militants.

Five militants were killed in Birhevi.

Read more by Margaret Griffis