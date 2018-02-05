Village Mayor Killed in Iraq, Eight Others Wounded

The environmental damage left behind by the Islamic State militants could mean a lifetime of health problems for many in Iraq and Syria.

Iraq released a 60-person-long list of the country’s most wanted individuals. Raghad Hussein, Saddam’s eldest daughter, was on the list, along with suspected Ba’ath Party officials and Islamic State members. Raghad dismissed the revelation as old and promised to sue the parties insulting her. She also criticized Baghdad for focusing on her, when the country has so many real problems.

Human Rights Watch accused Hashd al-Shaabi militiamen of intentionally displacing at least 235 families from their homes in Kirkuk province.

At least one person was killed, and eight were wounded:

Militants killed the mayor of a village near Saidiya.

In Baghdad, a grenade targeting an Assyrian Party headquarters in Zaytouna wounded four people. A woman was wounded by a grenade that exploded earlier in the same district. In Sabaa al-Bour, a bomb wounded a colonel and two relatives.

