Yazidi Mass Grave Found near Sinjar; 72 Killed in Iraq

Angola’s national oil company, Sonangol, resumed operations in Iraq.
At least 72 bodies were recovered:
A mass grave, near Sinjar, in Qahtaniya yielded 70 bodies believed to be Yazidi victims of the Islamic State militants.
The body of a militiaman who was kidnapped in Tuz over a year ago was found.
In Sari Taba, an unidentified body was discovered.
