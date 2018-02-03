Yazidi Mass Grave Found near Sinjar; 72 Killed in Iraq

Angola’s national oil company, Sonangol, resumed operations in Iraq.

At least 72 bodies were recovered:

A mass grave, near Sinjar, in Qahtaniya yielded 70 bodies believed to be Yazidi victims of the Islamic State militants.

The body of a militiaman who was kidnapped in Tuz over a year ago was found.

In Sari Taba, an unidentified body was discovered.

